Civil Aviation Minister inaugurates 2 passenger boarding bridges at Chandigarh airport

Chandigarh [India], October 3 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated two passenger boarding bridges at Chandigarh International Airport (CHIAL) on Saturday.

The tunnels of these passenger boarding bridges have been manufactured at BEML, Bangalore at a cost of around Rs 10.5 crore.

After the inauguration of these two passenger boarding bridges, the total tally of bridges stands at five. The newly built boarding bridges will protect passenger from excessive heat, cold and rains.



As per an official statement of CHIAL, Puri was also informed about the on-going construction of southern taxi track, apron and cargo at the airport.

Informing about the passenger traffic, Ajay Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of CHIAL said that passenger boarding bridges are now fully operational and around 90% of the total passenger traffic shall be making use of them.

"The passenger facilitation has always remained on top of CHIAL's agenda list and we are committed to make Chandigarh airport one of the best airports in the world by providing world class facilities," Kumar added. (ANI)

