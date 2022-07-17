Civil Aviation Minister Scindia chairs high level meet with ministry, DGCA officials on air passenger safety

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) over air safety after three emergency landings at airports in the country in the last 48 hours.

Scindia directed the officials in the meeting that, "there should be no compromise with the passengers' safety."

Further he said, "safety is the top most paramount priority and directive has been issued by the ministry to adhere to strictness about the safety issues and maintain highest safety standards as per international norms."

Earlier on Sunday, three aircraft of international carriers made emergency landings at various airports in the country in the last 48 hours, making it a day of technical emergencies for various airlines.



A senior official in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) informed that these landings were made in Calicut, Chennai and Kolkata on Friday and Saturday.

All emergency landings happened because of various technical issues.

The Air Arabia aircraft while operating flight G9-426 from Sharjah to Cochin was involved in a Hydraulic failure. The aircraft landed safely on the runway. The aircraft has been towed to the bay.

In another incident, on July 16, an aircraft of Ethiopian Airlines from Addis Ababa to Bangkok made an emergency landing at Kolkata airport due to a pressurisation issue.

In a third similar incident, on July 15, an aircraft of Srilankan Airlines made an emergency landing at Chennai airport due to a Hydraulic issue. (ANI)

