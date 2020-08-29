Civil aviation ministry allows serving of food on flights

By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has now allowed the serving of food on domestic and international flights.

The Ministry has permitted airlines to serve pre-packed snacks, meals and beverages on domestic flights and hot meals and limited beverages on international flights.

The Ministry of Aviation has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) in connection with serving meals on flights. With this, now airlines will serve passengers pre-packed meals during flight. Passengers will now be served packed meals, or drinks or hot food as before in flights.

"The government has asked airline companies to use disposable plates and cutlery, which will not be used again. Tea, coffee and other beverages will be served in disposable glasses, bottles, cans and containers. Along with this, the crew will have to wear a new set of gloves for every meal and beverage service," the MoCA said.

"Along with this, the Ministry of Aviation has also approved in-flight entertainment for domestic and international flights. The government has asked airlines to ensure that disposable earphones are used, or that clean and disinfected earphones are provided to passengers keeping in mind the safety of passengers," MoCA SOP said.

The SOP also states that airlines must clean and sanitise all touch-points after every flight.

Domestic flights started on May 25 after three months of lockdown. (ANI)

