Civil Aviation Ministry approves 78 new routes under UDAN, sanctions Rs 108 crore for up-gradation of 3 airports

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Ministry of Civil Aviation identified and approved 78 new routes under the first phase of UDAN 4.0 (UdeDeshkaAamNagrik) on Monday.

"78 new routes have been identified and approved under the first phase of UDAN 4.0. Airports Authority of India, the Implementing Agency is in the process of awarding these routes to the Selected Airline Operators (SAOs)," said the Ministry in an official release.

As per another release issued by the Ministry, the Government of India has sanctioned Rs 108 crore under UDAN for up-gradation of 3 Chhattisgarh Airports.

The release said that Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri made the announcements at the inaugural event of flight operations by Alliance Air from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh to Raipur in Chhattisgarh, and Hyderabad in Telangana under the UDAN scheme today.

"Government of India has sanctioned Rs 48 crore for Jagdalpur (expenditure incurred INR 45 crore), Rs 27 crores for Ambikapur (expenditure incurred INR 27 crore), and Rs 33 crore for Bilaspur (expenditure made INR 20 crore) under UDAN scheme for up-gradation and development of three airports in Chhattisgarh," said Puri.

He added that this air connectivity will fulfill the aspirations of people of the region and provide impetus to the local economy.

Puri said the Airports Authority of India has planned for the investment of about Rs 900 crore to develop and expand Raipur airport which includes expansion of the terminal building.

"Recently, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had approved the bid of Alliance Air for the operation of RCS (Regional Connectivity Scheme) Flight from Bilaspur to Bhopal under UDAN 4.0 which is expected to commence shortly," said the release. (ANI)