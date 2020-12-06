Civil defence and home guard volunteers played role of corona warriors, says ex-officio commandant

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 6 (ANI): Civil Defence and Home Guard volunteers have played the vital role of Corona warriors during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Director General of Police and Ex-Officio Commandant General Home Guards Mukesh Kumar Meena on Sunday.

"Civil Defence and Home Guard volunteers play a vital role in rendering selfless service to the nation and in harnessing community efforts at the time of crisis," Meena added, speaking at the 58th Home Guard and Civil Defence Day function at police Headquarter grounds in Panaji.



Volunteers, artists and several others were felicitated as 'Covid warriors' for their contributions, ranging from spreading awareness about the global pandemic to volunteering for human trials of the work-in-progress vaccine.

Civil Defence Volunteer and former Company Commander John Aguiar, a well-known lyricist and poet dedicated a Konkani poem to the Home Guards on the occasion.

Other dignitaries, including senior officers of the Police Department, JSOCD/DCHG Uday Parab and others were present at the program. (ANI)

