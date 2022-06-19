Civil engineering graduate forced to work as shoemaker

Sivaganga (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 19 (ANI): Karthik, a BE civil engineering graduate from Sivagangai is forced to take up his father's work of shoemaking as he was unable to get a good job opportunity.

Shanmuganathan, the father of Karthik belongs to a poor background and has been doing the work of shoe stitching. Despite all the hurdles he faced, Shanmuganathan was able to provide a good education to his son Karthik, enrolling him into a BE civil engineering course.

But luck was not on Karthik's side. Even though he is a graduate, he could not find a lucrative job in his profession and could only get the salary of four to five thousands per month. Due to such circumstances, Karthik decided to take up his father's work.



He started making shoes for the nearby school children, college students etc. In order to extend his business, he needs some financial help for micro-business but banks are not ready to help him.





Karthik told ANI, "Although I am a civil engineer, I got a job at a very low wage, which was not enough to support my family, so I returned to do my dad's job."

"It would be helpful if the government could help me get a government job for my degree," he added.



Shanmuganathan said, "I had given good education to all my 3 children by buying debts with big interest despite my impoverished circumstances. But, they are only degree holders and they could not find a good job."

He remarked that running a family has become difficult due to the rising costs of living.

"I requested the government to provide at least a low-level government job to his family members to help run his family in a good way," he added. (ANI)

