Civil service; reflection of culture, linguistic, educational diversity: Lok Sabha Speaker

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): The civil services and their officers are a reflection of the cultural, linguistic and educational diversity of the country, said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday.

"Good governance is the foundation of civil service. Education, training, determination, experience and a sense of responsibility are essential for positive change and public service," he said.

Birla addressed probationary officers of the Indian Railway Personnel Service and the Indian Revenue Service during an orientation programme organized by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) in the Parliament House Complex on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Birla congratulated the probationary officers on their selection in the civil services.

Birla told the officers that their decisions affect lakhs of people.



"The aim of young officers should be to play a positive role in nation building. You must remain aware of public aspirations and incorporate the same in their actions," he added.

Regarding the role of governance in a democracy, Birla said that public centric governance is an important responsibility of civil servants.

"Effective administration and people-centric policies are the basis of development of society, which is possible only with the dedication and ability of young officers," Birla said.

Stressing the use of new technology in the service of the development of the nation, Birla said that new thinking and meaningful ideas are necessary for public service and the nation, whose responsibility lies on the shoulders of young officers.

"With the use of information technology, access to governance and administration has become easier for the common man, due to which transparency has improved and people have got the benefit of government schemes," the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

Birla advised the young officers to make proper use of information technology, which would bring positive changes in the lives of common people.

Mentioning the important role of youth in the nation's progress from Amrit Kaal to Swarn Kaal, Birla said that India will lead the world in 2047, because of which the next 25 years are very important. He expressed hope that energetic, capable, and young civil servants will make their invaluable contribution towards the nation's development during the Amrit Kaal. (ANI)

