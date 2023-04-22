Civil services need to adopt "transformative governance" approach for citizens' welfare: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 22 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday emphasised on "transformative governance" aimed at bringing fundamental changes in the system and said that the state government is targeting to promote citizens' welfare in an accountable and responsive manner.

Speaking at an event to mark Civil Services Day, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik stated that "According to our Constitution, "Citizens are the fundamental building blocks of our country, and as such, they must be the focal point of governance". The goal of our government is to promote the welfare of our citizens, in a transparent, accountable, and responsive manner."

"I have been emphasizing on "Transformative Governance" which is primarily aimed to bring about fundamental changes in the system and society by addressing the root causes of issues rather than just treating the symptoms," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the approach of civil services has been improving in Odisha in terms of attitudinal change and adapting to new technologies making them more responsive, real-time accountable.



"Our initiatives of 5T and Mo Sarkar are aimed to bring about real transformation in people's perception of governance," he said.

"While, civil services were traditionally structured in a top-down approach, this approach is being increasingly replaced with growing recognition for more citizen-centric governance. This shift is being driven by factors, such as advances technology, changing public expectations, and the recognition that citizens are the ultimate beneficiaries of governance," the Chief Minister added.

He said that his government has stressed on the need for a citizen-centric and outcome-oriented approach to governance.

"The government has also been promoting greater collaboration between different departments and stakeholders, as well as leveraging technology and data analytics to improve decision-making and service delivery," Patnaik said.

"Our aim of 'transformative governance' shall fructify when civil servants appreciate that in changing times, there is an urgent need for a shift in the mindset and culture of the civil services towards being more proactive, creative, and flexible," he added. (ANI)

