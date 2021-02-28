Civilian gets injured in Jharkhand after he accidentally steps on IED planted by Naxalites

Gumla (Jharkhand) [India], February 28 (ANI): A civilian was severely injured in Gumla city of Jharkhand after he accidentally stepped on an Improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites, according to the Jharkhand Police on Saturday.



"A civilian was severely injured in Gumla, Jharkhand after he accidentally stepped on an IED planted by Naxalites with an intention to cause harm to security forces," read a statement by the Jharkhand Police.

"He was airlifted to Ranchi for treatment," informed the police. (ANI)

