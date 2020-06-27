Civilian injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch district

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 26 (ANI): One civilian was injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Mandhar area of Kerni sector in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Further details of the incident are awaited.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a six-year-old child was killed as terrorists attacked the security forces in Anantnag district on Friday.

Brigadier Vijay Mahadevan of 1 Sector Rashtriya Rifles informed that the incident took place when terrorists started firing at CRPF picket at Bijbehaara. (ANI)

