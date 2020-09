Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 18 (ANI): One civilian injured in ceasefire violation in the Balakot sector of Poonch here, according to Rahul Yadav, Poonch Deputy Commissioner on Friday.



Earlier today, Pakistan initiated the unprovoked firing of small arms and shelling with mortars at about 4:30 pm.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)