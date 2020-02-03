Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 3 (ANI): One civilian was killed and another injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Saleem.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Civilian killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J-K's Kupwara
ANI | Updated: Feb 03, 2020 21:14 IST
