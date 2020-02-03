Representative image
Civilian killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J-K's Kupwara

ANI | Updated: Feb 03, 2020 21:14 IST

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 3 (ANI): One civilian was killed and another injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Saleem.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

