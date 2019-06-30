Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jun 30 (ANI): A civilian was shot by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday.
The civilian who has been identified as Sameer Ahmad was immediately rushed to a hospital and is said to be in a critical condition.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
Civilian shot at by terrorists in J-K's Baramulla, condition critical
ANI | Updated: Jun 30, 2019 22:03 IST
