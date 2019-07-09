Civilian shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 9 (ANI) Terrorists shot at a civilian in Chandhara area in Awantipora here on Monday evening.

Terrorists fired on a civilian identified as Mohammad Rafiq Rather, son of Ghulam Mohammad resident of Chandhara.

He received gunshot injuries in this incident and was evacuated to hospital for medical treatment.

Police have registered a case.

Officers from the local police unit arrived at the spot and are investigating the circumstances of this terror crime. (ANI)

