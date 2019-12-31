Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): A civilian sustained injuries following a landmine explosion in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.
The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained by the security personnel.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Civilian sustains injuries in landmine explosion in J-K's Poonch
ANI | Updated: Dec 31, 2019 14:56 IST
Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): A civilian sustained injuries following a landmine explosion in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.