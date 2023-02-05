CJI Chandrachud, Supreme Court judges visit Rashtrapati Bhavan's Amrit Udyan on President's invitation

New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud and judges of the Supreme Court visited Amrit Udyan in the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday on a special invitation by President Droupadi Murmu.

"On a special invitation by President Droupadi Murmu, Chief Justice of India, Dr Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and judges of the Supreme Court visited the Amrit Udyan of Rashtrapati Bhavan," President of India tweeted sharing pictures of the judges along with President Murmu.

Earlier on January 29, President Droupadi Murmu attended the opening of 'Amrit Udyan' at the gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. The gardens at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, have been given a common name, 'Amrit Udyan', as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

"The President of India has given a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as 'Amrit Udyan'," informed Navika Gupta, Deputy Press Secretary to President on January 28.



As per the release provided by the press secretary, the Gardens (Herbal Garden, Bonsai Garden, Central Lawn, Long Garden, and Circular Garden) will initially be open for about two months. The Gardens will open for the general public on January 31 and will remain open till March 26, 2023 (except on Mondays which are maintenance days, and on March 8 on account of Holi). From March 28 to 31, the gardens will be open for special categories.

Between March 28-31, it will be open for farmers on March 28, for differently abled people on March 29, for personnel of the Defence Forces, Paramilitary Forces, and Police on March 30, and for women including tribal women's SHGs on March 31.

The release informed that to make Rashtrapati Bhavan more accessible to more people, the capacity of each hourly slot is also being increased.

The capacity for the four-afternoon slots (12 pm-4 pm) will be 5,000 visitors in each slot during weekdays and 7,500 visitors on weekends. As per the release, people will have the option to book their slots in advance through online booking. Although the walk-in visitors can get entry, they will have to register themselves at the facilitation counters as well as at the Self Service Kiosk near Gate No. 12 of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

One of the major attractions this year will be the specially cultivated tulips of 12 unique varieties which are expected to bloom in phases. People can scan QR codes placed in the Gardens to get more information about any particular flower, plant, or tree during the visit, the release added. (ANI)

