CJI DY Chandrachud stresses on technology in easing listing process

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday stressed making the process of "listing" matters transparent and objective and employing technology to eliminate the element of human interface in the listing process.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of his felicitation ceremony organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association, Justice DY Chandrachud appreciated his predecessor CJI UU Lalit for taking concrete steps towards making a listing of matters more transparent.

CJI Lalit said, "We have to make listings transparent, and objective and employ technology in order to eliminate the element of human interface in the listing process."

CJI Chandrachud said adding that they are trying to prepare SOPs.

"I have laid a great amount of stress on technology it is not because I have an interest in technology, but because I believe that technology can be a course of inclusion. But we have to also ensure that technology does not become a source of exclusion," CJI said as he noted that many lawyers do not have access to computers or the internet.



He said that one of his mission is to ensure that technology should reach out to the members of the Bar, who don't have access to it.

He also spoke on the problem related to various judicial vacancies in different levels of judiciary in the country.

CJI also stressed moving towards a more modern judiciary and said that nothing will change unless they realise that the district judiciary is the core, the cornerstone of the judicial system.

CJI Chandrachud also pointed lack of proper infrastructure in the district court complex and stressed changing the face of the district judiciary.

During his address, Justice Chandrachud said that he believed that Chief Justice is first among equals and believed that first and foremost, CJI is a judge and has to fulfil the first purpose of a judge. (ANI)

