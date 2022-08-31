CJI Lalit to conduct proceedings on Saturday in Amrapali Group case

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): The Supreme Court will conduct proceedings on Saturday (September 3) to hear various petitions relating to the projects of the Amrapali Group.

A bench of CJI Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi will be hearing matters related to projects of Amrapali Group.

The court will examine the report by R Venkataramani, Senior Advocate who was earlier appointed as Court Receiver to look after the issues relating to homebuyers.

In the last hearing on August 22, the court had taken note of the status report filed on behalf of the Enforcement Directorate concerning the investigation in relation to the Surekha Family.



According to said report, supplies of TMT bars to the tune of Rs 215 crores were not found to be genuine but the Report submits that a detailed investigation under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 is still underway and that appropriate steps shall thereafter be undertaken.

On January 25, 2019, the top court had given a go-ahead to the government-owned National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to start the process of completing two stalled Amrapali housing projects.

On July 23, 2019, the court asked the NBCC to complete the unfinished housing projects of Amrapali in Noida and Greater Noida areas and hand over these to the homebuyers as soon as possible. The court had also cancelled the RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) registration of Amrapali Group.

On July 18 2022, the top court said, "Monetary claim raised by the Company shall be looked into after the claims of all the flat- buyers for possession of the respective apartments booked by them and the statutory entities or corporations like NOIDA/Greater NOIDA and Electricity Company are considered and satisfied."

On July 18, 2022 the top court also said that after considering the plight that the flat-buyers and the progress of construction, it directed the Electricity Company to restore the electricity supply. (ANI)

