CJI Ramana receives letter from Law Minister to recommend his successor

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday wrote to Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana requesting him to recommend the name of his successor.

The letter dated August 3 was received in CJI's office late this evening.

"The Secretariat of the Chief Justice of India has received a communication on August 3, 2022, from the Minister of Law and Justice requesting the CJI to recommend the name of his successor," stated the information shared by the apex court.



Chief Justice Ramana to recommend Justice UU Lalit's name as the next Chief Justice of India.

Chief Justice Ramana will retire on August 26 and Justice Lalit will be sworn in as the 49th Chief Justice of India on August 27. He would have a short tenure of 74 days.

Justice Lalit will retire on November 8 and after that Justice DY Chandrachud will be appointed as the 50th Chief Justice of India. (ANI)

