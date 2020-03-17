CJI SA Bobde, 3 other judges visit SC corridors, take stock in view of coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde, along with three other judges, on Tuesday, visited the Supreme Court corridors and inspected the area to take stock of the situation inside the premise in view of coronavirus pandemic.

Along with CJI Bobde, were Justice L Nageshwar Rao, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Ashok Bhushan.

The CJI also interacted with the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on the premises.

The Chief Justice had on Monday said that he might visit the corridors today to assess and take stock of the situation after Attorney General KK Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed him about the crowded corridors on account of restricted entry inside courtrooms.

CJI Bobde had also said that rules for preventing overcrowding in the courts to avoid the spread of coronavirus cannot be relaxed for journalists alone on the basis of profession.

This comes after the top court introduced several precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus and allowed only restricted entry of lawyers, litigants, and journalists in the courtroom.

Thermal-screening of the lawyers, litigants, and media persons are also being conducted in the Supreme Court since Monday amid coronavirus fears. (ANI)

