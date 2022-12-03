CJI to inaugurate new building of Delhi HC on Dec 6, Law Minister to attend

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will inaugurate a new building called 'S block' of Delhi High Court on December 6, 2022. The Green building is said to be an example of Democratic Architecture with open offices having greater transparency.

According to the Delhi High Court communication, the 'S block' building is truly a new benchmark in Judicial Infrastructure as well as Public Architecture made possible by the support of the Government of India, the Government of Delhi and all Government regulatory as well as Project management agencies who worked synergistically to serve in the cause of Justice.

Besides the Chief Justice of India, Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul of Supreme Court, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be the guests of honour at the inauguration function.

The Delhi High Court's Chief Justice Satish Chander Sharma, other judges of the High court, several judicial officers of the subordinate judiciary and lawyers will be present at the programme.



According to Delhi High Court's press communication, the new building will have Delhi International Arbitration Centre with 18 new arbitration rooms and huddle rooms. It will also have a Judicial Convention Centre with Full Court Facility, a 285-seater Auditorium, 200 lawyers' Chambers, and Common meeting rooms with other facilities for lawyers including a cafeteria. The new S Block building will also have offices across 6 floors and a large 300 capacity Parking facility across 3 basements.

The new building called block' will accommodate a multitude of activities that shall power the future readiness of the institution. It also has an annexe which would function as a Visitor Centre cum Passes Section, ACP office and a Constabulary for 100 policemen.

The Building Maintenance and Construction Committee, comprising Justice Manmohan, Justice Rajiv Shakdher, Justice Dinesh Sharma and Justice Jasmeet Singh, guided the PWD team and their Architect to ensure the new building meets stringent norms of climate change resilience, Earthquake resilience, Fire safety, Universal accessibility etc with a special focus on cost-effectiveness and ease of vertical movement within the floors as well as connectivity within the whole campus. The BMCC has also approved a Skywalk which shall connect all the buildings of the campus into a singular safe movement system, stated Delhi HC press communication.

It's a Green building that leans towards passive green design and uses a large hovering cantilevered crown to shade the external envelope. Cavity walls and Double Glazed windows add to the thermal comfort while economising the energy bills. It's a zero-discharge building that would reuse all its wastewater as well as solid waste.

It's also an example of democratic architecture with, open offices having greater transparency and seating space equity, clean modern washrooms, lunchrooms, drivers lounge, glazed fire doors, enhanced safety and surveillance for gender equity, Construction Workers welfare affirmative action was diligently taken during construction which makes it an exemplary project that all Public Architecture projects can emulate, stated Delhi High Court. (ANI)

