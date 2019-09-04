Representative Image
CJI to take decision on ED's plea seeking transfer of officials probing coal scam cases

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 12:31 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will decide the listing of the matter mentioned by the ED, seeking permission to transfer 42 officials probing the coal scam cases whose deputation tenure with the probe agency is now over.
The ED has mentioned the matter before a three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice N V Ramana, who said, the Chief Justice of India will decide on listing the matter.
"The CJI will take a decision on listing the matter," the top court bench said after hearing ED's plea.
Earlier, the apex court had ordered that officials probing the coal scam cases will not be transferred "without the prior permission" of the court to ensure that the investigation into the massive scam is not affected by induction of new officers. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 13:25 IST

Mid-day meal row: UP Min assures action against defaulters

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Primary Education Minister Dr Satish Dwivedi on Wednesday assured strict actions against those responsible for providing poor quality food to students under mid-day meal scheme.

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 12:57 IST

Two Pakistani citizens affiliated with LeT held in J-K: Army

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Two Pakistani citizens affiliated to terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba were held by Indian Army on August 21, said Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon on Wednesday.

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 12:52 IST

Mumbai: Local train timetables revised due to track failure in Virar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Due to heavy rainfall in the city and adjoining areas, track failure occurred at Virar station earlier on Wednesday due to which train timetables have been revised on the Western Railway route of the suburban train services.

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 12:46 IST

Central govt. 'harassing' Shivakumar to demoralise him and his...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 4 (ANI): Congress on Wednesday accused the Centre of political 'vendetta' while expressing their support for Karnataka leader DK Shivakumar hours after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 12:38 IST

Mumbai: BEST buses diverted in some areas due to waterlogging

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Incessant rainfall in Mumbai and adjoining areas led to waterlogging in several parts of the city on Wednesday as a result of which BEST buses plying on the roads have been diverted on some routes.

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 12:24 IST

Midday meal row: BSP hits out at Mirzapur DM for troubling journalists

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): A day after Mirzapur district magistrate justified the case against the journalist who exposed poor quality mid-day meal in the Uttar Pradesh, BSP spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Wednesday said the official was making irresponsible statements instead of protectin

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 12:24 IST

Haryana: Scooty-rider fined Rs 16k for not carrying required documents

Kaithal (Haryana) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): In accordance with the higher penalty rule imposed for traffic violations under the new Motor Vehicles Act, Haryana traffic police on Wednesday penalised a scooty rider of Rs 16,000 here for not carrying documents, including driving license and Registration Cer

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 12:11 IST

Rajasthan: Class IX student from Churu to witness Chandrayaan-2...

Churu (Rajasthan) [India] Sept 4 (ANI): Garima Sharma, a class 9 student of Kendriya Vidyalaya school here has been selected to watch the landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the surface of the moon, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 12:05 IST

PV Sindhu meets Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Sep 4 (ANI): Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu met Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the national capital on Wednesday.

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 12:00 IST

Need leadership which can debate with PM without inhibitions:...

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on Tuesday said that there is need of leaders who can debate with the Prime Minister and express views clearly without worrying about making him unhappy.

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 11:53 IST

Second edition of books on President Kovind's speeches to be...

New Delhi (India), September 4 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will release the second edition of books- "Loktantra Ke Swar" and "The Republican Ethic", the compilation of selected speeches of President Ram Nath Kovind during his second year in office, on September 6.

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 11:26 IST

CBI to file FIR against former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The Central Bureau will a First Information Report (FIR) against former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat in connection with a sting CD case related to alleged horse-trading.

