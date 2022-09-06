CJI Uday Umesh Lalit inaugurates NALSA Centre for citizen services

Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) Centre for Citizen Services, was inaugurated by Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit on Tuesday.

The space at Jaisalmer House which was provided to NALSA would be utilised for the establishment of Legal Assistance Centre for Citizens, Legal Assistance Centre for NRIs, Training Centre, and Digital Command Centre for providing futuristic legal services across the country.

The NALSA office which was earlier placed at Jamnagar House was shifted to the Additional Building Complex of the Supreme Court of India on 9th November 2021.

NALSA also witnessed the august presence of Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court of India & Executive Chairman, NALSA, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Judge, Supreme Court of India & Chairman SCLSC and His Companion Judges of the Supreme Court of India at Jaisalmer House, Mansingh Road, New Delhi.

Justice Lalit congratulated the Executive Chairman, NALSA, Justice D Y Chandrachud and functionaries of the legal services authorities for taking a leap forward in catering to the needs of free legal aid beneficiaries which is in line with the futuristic vision of 2047.



Justice Lalit proudly stated that it is a historic moment for NALSA by establishing a dedicated centre for citizen services in the dispensation of efficacious legal aid in the country.

Justice Chandrachud enunciated that the Centre for Citizen Services, as the name itself, suggests would prove to be an excellent medium for providing effective legal services to the common man without any hassles.

Dr Justice Chandrachud further expressed his happiness at the fact that the centre would propel the outreach of NALSA to the people as it is a centrally located and easily accessible place equipped with all technological facilities.

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul also applauded the efforts of NALSA and congratulated all functionaries of the legal services institutions.

NALSA's main goal has been to offer affordable, high-quality legal services to the most vulnerable members of society, to ensure that no person is denied access to justice because of their financial situation or other barriers, and to host Lok Adalats for peaceful conflict resolution.

In order to ensure the efficient and effective operation of the various agencies and stakeholders, NALSA works closely with the various State Legal Services Authorities, District Legal Services Authorities, and other agencies.

This includes regular information exchange, monitoring and updating on the implementation and progress of various schemes in use, and fostering a strategic and coordinated approach. (ANI)

