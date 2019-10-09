Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi (File photo)
Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi (File photo)

'CJI's security very flimsy, anyone can garland or take selfie with him'

Ankur Sharma | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 16:46 IST

By Ankur Sharma
New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): The security of Chief Justice (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi has become a matter of concern for security agencies.
A meeting was held with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs, Intelligence Bureau and other security agencies to discuss the issue.

According to a letter exclusively accessed by ANI, it was discussed during the meeting that the security of the CJI is very 'flimsy'.
"During the course of discussion, it was pointed out that the security arrangements of Delhi Police are very flimsy to an extent that anyone could walk up to the Chief Justice of India and garland him or take a selfie with him. This practice has not been appreciated and must be stopped immediately," the official letter issued by Delhi Police Joint CP security, ID Shukla, said.
After the high-level meeting, it has been conveyed to all the security agencies related to CJI's security to secure parking of his convoy and deploy either a close proximity team or a close ring team.
"The current security scenario requires that all stakeholders should go the extra mile to ensure foolproof security for all the high dignitaries," the letter said.
There have been incidents where the CJI was surrounded by the public who started taking selfies following which the meeting was called to discuss the issue. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 17:53 IST

EAC celebrates 87th Air Force Day in Shillong

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Eastern Air Command (EAC) celebrated 87th Air Force Day in Upper Shillong.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 17:47 IST

Jitendra Singh thanks PM over rehabilitation package for...

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decision to approve a resettlement package for displaced families from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), who initially opted to move outside Jammu and Kashmir but later on returned

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 17:38 IST

President Kovind to visit Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat from...

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind is embarking on a five-day visit to Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat from Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 17:32 IST

Entire Maharashtra knows I am not among those who run away and...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday hit back at Uddhav Thackeray for criticising him and said the Shiv Sena president should focus on the survival of the BJP-Sena alliance.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 17:22 IST

Congress disapproves Khurshid's remarks, says people should...

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): The Congress on Wednesday expressed its disapproval of remarks by senior leader Salman Khurshid that former Congress President Rahul Gandhi had "walked away" after party's Lok Sabha polls defeat and said that "people should avoid making side comments" and use their ener

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 17:15 IST

Naqvi slams Congress for calling Rajnath's Shastra puja a 'tamasha'

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge for referring to acceptance ceremony and 'Shashtra Puja' of Rafale fighter jet as 'tamasha' (drama) and accused Congress of forgetting Indian traditions.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 17:14 IST

Here's why Centre denied permission to Kejriwal for attending...

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): The central government on Wednesday clarified that the permission was denied to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for attending the C-40 Climate Summit in Denmark as it is a mayor-level conference.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 16:49 IST

Congress likely to release manifesto for Haryana elections on Oct 11

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Among the top poll promises for the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana, the Congress is planning to waive off the debts of farmers in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 16:42 IST

Court adjourns order on framing of notice in defamation case...

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): A Delhi court on Wednesday adjourned till November 11 the order on the framing of notice in a defamation case against Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor over his "scorpion on Shivling" remark.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 16:26 IST

DUSIB surveys Delhi slums for Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana benefits

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): On the directions of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) is undertaking a massive demand survey in the 675 slum clusters in the national capital for estimating the total demand for housing the poor.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 16:24 IST

Prime Minister Innovative Learning Program - Dhruv to be held...

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Innovative Learning Program - Dhruv would be held between October 10 and 23.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 16:20 IST

Cabinet approves 5 per cent DA for central government employees

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an additional installment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners with effect from July 1, 2019.

Read More
iocl