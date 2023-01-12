Claiming death threats over Prophet remarks, Nupur Sharma gets gun license

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma, whose comments over Prophet Mohammad led to a controversy, and triggered violent protests has now been granted an arms license, a Delhi Police official said on Thursday.

Sharma claimed that she had been receiving a lot of death threats in person as well as over social media and had therefore applied for a gun license permitting her to carry a gun with her for her personal safety

An officer from Delhi Police has confirmed that Sharma has been given the arms license that allows her to carry a gun for self-protection.



Sharma was suspended in June last year as the spokesperson for BJP after her remarks on a television show led to widespread uproar followed by violent protests in several parts of India demanding action against her. Protestors said that the BJP leader's remarks about Prophet Mohammed, the founder of Islam, were in bad taste. There was also a diplomatic row with several Islamic countries like Iran and Qatar condemning her remarks.

The suspended BJP leader had withdrawn her remarks and said her comments were not to hurt anybody's religious feelings even as she was removed from the position of BJP spokesperson in June 2022 and suspended from the party.

The Supreme Court in its July 2022 order held Sharma responsible for igniting emotions in the country and said she was "single-handedly responsible for what was happening in the country at that time."

Later, in August, taking note of the threats received by Sharma, the Supreme Court clubbed all cases against her so that she does not have to travel to all states where cases against her are going on.

Sharma, following her suspension in June last year, has not been active on social media and kept a low profile. (ANI)

