Claims through Affidavit Form no longer required now under Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana of ESIC

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Claims through affidavit form are no longer required now under Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana (ABVKY) of ESIC (Employees' State Insurance Corporation) and it can be submitted online along with scanned copies, according to Ministry of Labour and Employment.

In its meeting on August 20 this year, the ESIC had extended the Scheme, 'Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana' from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.



"While analysing the response of the beneficiaries to the Scheme under relaxed conditions, it was found that the condition of submitting the claim in Affidavit Form is causing inconvenience to claimants. Considering the difficulties faced by the beneficiaries, it has now been decided that the claimant who has submitted the claim under Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana online and uploaded the scanned copies of the required documents i.e. copies of Aadhar and Bank details need not submit the physical claim," read a release.

"If the documents are not uploaded at the time of online filing of the claim, claimant will submit the printout of the claim duly signed along with the required documents. Condition for submitting the claim in Affidavit Form has been dispensed with," it said.

ESIC also decided to enhance the rate of relief under the scheme from present 25 per cent of the average daily earning to 50 per cent of average daily earning and also relax the eligibility conditions for the period March 24, 2020 to December 31, 2020 to provide relief to the workers who have become unemployed during COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

