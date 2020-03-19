Clap from homes to thank healthcare providers, sanitation workers: PM Modi's plan for Mar 22

New Delhi [India] Mar 19 (ANI): In view of coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed to all Indians to take part in thanking healthcare providers by clapping from their homes on March 22 at 5 pm.

"For the last 2 months, millions are working day and night in hospitals and airports and those serving others by not taking care of themselves. On March 22, at 5'o clock, we should stand on our doorways, balconies, in our windows and keep clapping hands and ringing the bells for 5 mins to salute and encourage them," said Prime Minister Modi in an address to the nation.

"I also request the local administration of the entire country. On 22 March, at 5 o'clock inform people about this with the sound of siren," he said.

The Prime Minister also told the citizens to show restraint by staying at home and not stepping out as much as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

He asked people to follow 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm.



"Social distancing measures are very important at this time," he asserted. (ANI)

