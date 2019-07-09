Clarification regarding Subramanian Swamy's comment on Rahul Gandhi

New Dellhi [India], July 9 (ANI) Asian News International (ANI) has not put out any news item on July 5, 2019 quoting BJP MP Subramanian Swamy as saying that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi consumes cocaine.

However, Subramanian Swamy's statement with similar allegations was made to ANI in an interview in July 2018. This statement was not recycled by ANI in July, 2019 as being alleged by a magazine.

ANI had only reported a district Congress functionary filing an FIR in a police station in Barabanki on July 7 and a protest staged by Congress workers in Hyderabad on July 8.

However, in the news item on July 7 we had said that "earlier on Friday, Swamy had alleged that Rahul Gandhi takes cocaine and he would fail Punjab government's prescribed dope test".

This was based on the complaint filed by the district Congress functionary before the police station in Barabanki which had said that the functionary had seen the offending remarks on a magazine's website on July 6, 2019. (ANI)

