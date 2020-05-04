Clash between migrant workers and police in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 4 (ANI): A clash erupted between migrant workers and police in Surat on Monday.
The workers were demanding that they should be sent back to their native places.
"We did not get our salary since March. We don't have money left," a worker said.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places due to lockdown, by special trains. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: May 04, 2020 15:42 IST
