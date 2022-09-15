Clash between police, locals during eviction drive in Manipur

Imphal East (Manipur) [India], September 15 (ANI): A clash broke out between Police and protesters during an eviction drive of local structures in Chingmeirong on Wednesday.



An eviction team accompanied by the police force came to Chingmeirong in Imphal East district for eviction on Wednesday. Soon after, the team was confronted by locals who opposed the eviction.



The eviction drive was launched by the administration following the Manipur High Court order to vacate all structures in the scheduled land in Imphal East district.





The protesting locals claimed that the area belong to their ancestors and alleged that the Manipur revenue department manipulated the land records. Despite persistent efforts by the eviction team, the eviction could not take place due to intense protests.



Speaking to ANI, A Sharma, Chingmeirong Development Organisation president said, "We are protesting against the High Court ruling as there is a manipulation by the revenue department in giving land certificates. This area belongs to our forefathers and to the Chingmeirong people only since time immemorial."



"Someone turning up to claim the area will not be tolerated. We will stick to our demands and will not sacrifice," Sharma added.

The demonstrators also blocked the main road to protest against the eviction drive. (ANI)

