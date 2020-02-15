Clash between two groups in Mumbai's Chembur leaves 6 injured

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 15 (ANI): At least six people were injured after a clash broke out between two groups in Chembur's Mukund Nagar area in Mumbai.

The incident took place around 10 pm on February 14.

"The incident took place at around 10 pm and six people were injured. The two groups pelted stones on each other and attacked with sticks too. A few others, including a woman, who were not involved in the clash also got injured," Police Inspector Jitendra Sonawane told reporters here on Saturday.

Police have registered a case in this regard.

"We are registering a case and an investigation will be done on the matter," he added. (ANI)

