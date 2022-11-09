हिंदी खबर
Representative image
Representative image

Clash breaks out between 2 groups in Pune's Yerwada Jail, 5 booked

ANI | Updated: Nov 09, 2022 12:24 IST


Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI): As many as two jail personnel were injured after a clash broke out between two groups of inmates in Pune's Yerwada Jail on Tuesday evening, said police.

The Police have registered an FIR against five inmates after a stone-pelting case was reported.
"A clash broke out between two groups of inmates in Pune's Yerwada Jail yesterday evening. Police registered an FIR against 5 inmates after a stone-pelting case was reported. Two jail personnel were also injured along with some inmates," said Pune Police officials.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl