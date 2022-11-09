Clash breaks out between 2 groups in Pune's Yerwada Jail, 5 booked

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI): As many as two jail personnel were injured after a clash broke out between two groups of inmates in Pune's Yerwada Jail on Tuesday evening, said police.



"A clash broke out between two groups of inmates in Pune's Yerwada Jail yesterday evening. Police registered an FIR against 5 inmates after a stone-pelting case was reported. Two jail personnel were also injured along with some inmates," said Pune Police officials.

