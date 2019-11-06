Clash breaks out between members of two Vaishnavite sects at Varadharaja Perumal Temple

Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): A clash broke out between members of two Vaishnavite sects over chanting of hymns at Varadharaja Perumal Temple on Wednesday.

"A clash broke out between members of two Vaishnavite sects -- Thenkalais and Vadakalais over chanting of hymns at Varadharaja Perumal Temple, earlier today. Police later intervened in the matter," said Kanchipuram Police.

A large number of priests flocked the temple as soon as the clash broke out. (ANI)

