Clash erupt between two groups over 'toran dwar' installation in Jharkhand's Palamu, Section 144 imposed

Palamu (Jharkhand) [India], February 16 (ANI): A massive clash erupted between two groups over the installation of 'toran dwar' (entry gate) in front of a Mosque on the occasion of Mahashivratri in Jharkhand's Palamu, a police official said on Wednesday.

The verbal argument between the two groups escalated leading to stone pelting and arson in the area.

A few houses were partially set on fire and the policemen also sustained injuries during the incident, the police said.

"Stone pelting and arson took place over the installation of 'toran dwar' in front of the Mosque. The dispute erupted over the installation of 'toran dwar' by one group on the occasion of Mahashivratri in front of the Mosque. The people from the other community objected to it after which the argument escalated leading to stone pelting," Rajkumar Lakra, IG, Palamu told ANI.

"2-3 houses were partially set on fire. 2 police vehicles were damaged. 4 policemen got injured," he added.



The police official informed that Section 144 has been imposed and internet services have been suspended for 24 hours.

He said that the senior police officials have camped in the area and monitoring the situation continuously.

"SP, DCP Palamu are monitoring the situation. Various police officials have camped in the area and kept the situation under control," the IG said.

He also appealed to the police not to believe in any rumours.

"I appeal to people to not believe in rumours and to have trust in the administration. We will conduct a fair investigation," he said. (ANI)

