Clash erupts between ABVP, NSUI workers in Ahmedabad, 10 injured

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Nearly 10 people were injured after a clash broke out between NSUI and ABVP workers that took place outside the latter's office here on Tuesday.

The NSUI workers were protesting against the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi outside the ABVP office in the city when the clash occurred.

Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

In a statement, NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan condemned the incident and alleged that the "autocratic behaviour of the BJP has resulted in another similar event where the NSUI workers were brutally beaten".

"The real face of this government has now been unveiled and is working against constitutional values. It is time that the country stands together against these fascist forces," he said.

The Congress, on the other hand, condemned the violence and demanded strict and quick action against the perpetrators.

"A deplorable act by ABVP goons & clearly reflective of their violent tendencies. We strongly condemn this act of terror & demand swift action against the perpetrators. How can the BJP stand idly by as innocent students are brutalised? They have turned India into a war zone," the party tweeted.

The clash in Ahmedabad took place days after more than 30 students, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

Hindu Rashtra Dal, a fringe outfit, claimed responsibility for the attack at JNU. (ANI)

