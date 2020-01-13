Clash erupts between BJP leader, SDPI workers in Kerala's Idukki

Idukki (Kerala) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): A clash occurred between BJP leader AK Nazeer and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers outside a mosque near Nedumkandam in Idukki district, police said.
The clash took place on Sunday.
Nazeer was going to a mosque after attending a public meeting in favour of the Citizenship Act when the clash erupted.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
