Clash erupts between BJP leader, SDPI workers in Kerala's Idukki

Idukki (Kerala) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): A clash occurred between BJP leader AK Nazeer and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers outside a mosque near Nedumkandam in Idukki district, police said.

The clash took place on Sunday.

Nazeer was going to a mosque after attending a public meeting in favour of the Citizenship Act when the clash erupted.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

