Class 10 boy dies of electrocution; AP Education Min assures stern action

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 26 (ANI): A 15-year-old boy, studying at Zilla Parishad High School, died of electrocution at Anasagaram village in Krishna district on Wednesday.

The incident happened when class 10 student, Gopichand, climbed on the top of the school building for cleaning the water tank at around 3.30 pm and unknowingly touched a live wire and got electrocuted.

Later, he was rushed to Nandigama government hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, said Nandigama Sub Inspector D Gopi.



Further investigation is underway.

Andhra Pradesh Education Adimulapu Suresh condemned the incident and sought a primary report on the matter.

Expressing condolences, the minister said in a statement, "It is painful that a student died of electrocution at Anasagaram Zilla Parishad High School. The government has sought a primary report on the matter."

"The government ordered the Regional Joint Director to inquire into the matter. Stern action will be taken on those responsible for the incident. Sanitation workers should be used for works like this. My heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. The government will support the family in whatever it can," Minister said. (ANI)

