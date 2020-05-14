Class 10 exams in Andhra Pradesh to be held in July

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Thursday announced that the Class 10 exams will be held in July.
"The state government has decided to conduct Class 10 exams in July. However, the exams will be conducted for six papers only instead of 11 papers," said Suresh.
He further said, "The exams will be held from July 10 to 15. Physical distance will be maintained during exams. The timings of exams will be from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm."
The schedule of Class 10 exams:
10-07.2020 (Friday) - First language
11-07.2020 (Saturday) - Second Language
12-07.2020 (Sunday)- English
13-07.2020 (Monday) - Mathematics
14-07.2020 (Tuesday) - General Science
15-07.2020 (Wednesday) - Social Studies
16.07.2020 (Thursday) - OSSC Main Language
17.07.2020 (Friday) - SSC vocational course
The education minister also urged the students to use the time and prepare well for the examinations. (ANI)
