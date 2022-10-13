Class 10 student moves Delhi HC over demand for special educator

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): A mentally-challenged Class 10 student on Thursday moved a petition to Delhi High Court seeking directions against New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to provide him with a special educator.

The petitioner student sought to provide direction to the respondent NDMC to recruit/post a minimum of two special educators in all the schools run by it.



The Petitioner Shivam Singh, suffering from a 50 per cent mental disability, stated that he is facing difficulty in grasping education, therefore, since 2019 he has been continuously requesting the respondent school to provide him with a special educator to give proper attention to him but all in vain. He was admitted to Class 3 in the respondent school in the academic year 2015-16.

The plea also submitted that after failing to persuade the respondent school to provide him with a special educator, the petitioner served respondent NDMC with legal notice dated October 11 to the respondent school and respondent Director of Education but no response has been received so far.

Petitioner through Advocate Ashok Aggarwal and Advocate Kumar Utkarsh stated that impugned actions/inactions on part of the respondents are in violation of the fundamental right to education of the petitioner as guaranteed to him under Articles 14, 21 and 21-A of the Constitution of India read with provisions of Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 and Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 and contrary to the law laid down by the Delhi High Court in several Judgements. (ANI)

