Class 10 students screened in Karnataka's Hubli before SSLC exam

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], July 1 (ANI): Students of Class 10 were screened on Wednesday at a school in Hubli before appearing for their Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) board exams.

As per the visuals, temperatures were checked before they were allowed into the exam halls.

The Karnataka SSLC exams that were earlier scheduled to be held in March, were postponed due to the COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown.

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu has said that they came to the decision to conduct the exams after careful discussion with the Minister of Education. Social distancing and face masks were made compulsory.

About 8,48,203 students will write the exam from June 25 till July 4. (ANI)

