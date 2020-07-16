Class 12 HSC result declared in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): The results for the Higher Secondary Certificate (Class 12) exams have been declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Thursday with a 90.66 per cent pass percentage.

"A total of 14,13,687 students appeared for the exam, out of which 12,81,712 have passed the exam," the MSBSHE said.

The exams took place in February and April this year, stated MSBSHSE.

The results can be viewed, as per MSBSHSE's statement, on these websites -- mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and maharashtraeducation.com. (ANI)

