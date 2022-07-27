Class 12 student commits suicide; 5th such incident this month

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 27 (ANI): A class 12 student was found hanging at his residence near Karaikudi in Sivagangai district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday following which the authorities have initiated a probe into the incident.

"Last night, a class 12 student committed suicide by hanging himself at home. We are investigating the case. The autopsy was done. The body was handed over to his parents," Karaikudi Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vinoj told ANI.

The incident comes just a day after another class 12 student was found dead at her home in Virudhachalam in the Cuddalore district. Tamil Nadu has reported 5 such incidents this month.

Earlier, a 16-year-old girl reportedly died in her hostel premises of a private school in Kallakurichi. The girl's parents suspected foul play while police said she died by suicide. In another incident reported in the state, a Class 12 girl reportedly committed suicide in Tiruvallur district in her hostel room attached to a government-aided school.

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that he was pained by the spate of suicides by students and added that he believes educational institutes should also provide youth with life skills to tackle "obstacles bravely".

"Recent incidents in Tamil Nadu are giving me pain. Education Institutions Management should think of Education as a service and not a business," Stalin, who was attending the Golden Jubilee event at the Guru Nanak College in Chennai, said.

The Tamil Nadu chief minister added that colleges and universities should equip their students with confidence and courage to take on challenges.

"Students are coming to Educational Institutions only to get degrees. Education institutions should give self-confidence, courage, and power to students to manage all situations under any circumstances. Tamil Nadu students have to face their obstacles bravely," he added.

The Tamil Nadu CM also focused on the sexual abuse aspect. "We won't just sit and see sexual abuse or harassment. We will take strong steps toward sexual harassment accused and they will be brought before the law," he added.

The chief minister also urged students to shun suicidal thoughts no matter how hard the situation. "Under any circumstances, students should never have suicidal thoughts. Revive the thought (process) to achieve more," he added. (ANI)