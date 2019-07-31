Class 12 student commits suicide in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): A girl studying in class 12 allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday, police said.

"On July 30, at 1741 hours vide DD No 54A information was received at PS Saket that a girl has committed suicide. On investigation, it has been revealed that a girl X, resident of Sector-3 Pushp Vihar had committed suicide in her house by hanging herself with Chunni. On further investigation, it has been found that she is a student of class 12 of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 3, Pushp Vihar," police said in a statement.

"On July 30, parent of another girl who is a student of Class 11 had lodged a complaint with the school principal alleging therein that on July 29 at 12.30 pm, after the school was over, the deceased had thrashed girl Y along with two other boys outside the school. This had caused a sense of insecurity among the parents of girl Y and on July 30 they had lodged a complaint at the school," the statement added.

Police said that so far no foul play has been found in the suicide.

Post-Mortem of the body has been conducted on Wednesday and body handed over to family members.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

