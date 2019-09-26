Class 8 student commits suicide in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): A 14-year-old girl, studying in Class 8, allegedly committed suicide here on Wednesday night, police said.

"The girl was staying with her parents on the fifth floor at Arif Apartments under the Hussainganj police station limits. There were only three members in the family," said Suresh Chandra Rawat, SP East Lucknow.

"We have recovered the body of the girl. It looks like she committed suicide after jumping from the fifth floor. We have sent the body for post-mortem. We are interrogating her parents and teachers," he added.

The parents of the girl are saying that she committed suicide, police said.

"We are trying to find out the cause of death. We have not recovered any suicide note, but it has come to light that her mother said something to her regarding studies. We are investing the matter further," Rawat said. (ANI)

