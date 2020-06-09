Class 9 student allegedly commits suicide in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], June 9 (ANI): A teenager has allegedly committed suicide at his home in Kota on Monday.

"A class IX student committed suicide at his home in Kota on Sunday. During preliminary investigation, it has surfaced that he used to play mobile games and 2 days back had downloaded PUBG," said Hansraj Meena, Circle Inspector (CI), Railway Colony Police Station.

Further probe is underway, he said. (ANI)

