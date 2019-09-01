Srijal Chandrakar talking to reporters in Mahasamund. Photo/ANI
Srijal Chandrakar talking to reporters in Mahasamund. Photo/ANI

Class 9 student from Mahasamund to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 06:13 IST

Mahasamund (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Srijal Chandrakar, a class 9 student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Mahasamund, has made her state proud as she is among the 60 students selected from all over the country who, after having won a space quiz, will get an opportunity to watch the landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the surface of the moon along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
While speaking to ANI, Srijal said that as soon as she got to know about the space quiz she started preparing for the same with complete dedication.
"It is a very big opportunity for me, and I thank my parents and my teachers for preparing me for this. I had never thought it would ever be possible for me to meet the Prime Minister," Srijal told reporters here.
She further said, "I am very excited to meet our Prime Minister. I want to ask him how he multi-tasks so efficiently all the time and what other plans he has for the country."
Srijal's father Yogesh Kumar Chandrakar said the family was elated with her achievement and said it would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for their family.
"It is wonderful that Srijal will get an opportunity to meet the Prime Minister while we will be able to see the landing of Chandrayaan-2 live with him. We are feeling very honoured and have received numerous congratulatory messages from family members and acquaintances," Yogesh said.
Srijal along with the other 59 children will be watching the landing on September 7 at 01:55 am at Indian Space Research Centre headquarters in Bengaluru. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 06:17 IST

