Class 9 student uses scraps of Royal Enfield to make e-bike in Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): A 9th standard student in Delhi has made an electric bike, using scraps of a Royal Enfield bike.

Rajan, 15, is a student of Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Subhash Nagar. He spent only Rs 45,000 to create this e-bike from scrap.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "It took me three months to collect the part and three days to assemble them into an e-bike."

Earlier, he had also made an e-cycle but failed to put a speed control mechanism, because of which he met with an accident and injured himself.





Utilising the COVID-19 induced lockdown, he used to spend time with mechanics and widen his knowledge horizons.

"At a motor shop nearby my residence, I used to ask questions about technicalities of a motor," he said.

"My father had his apprehensions that I might not be able to do it, but my mother convinced him," Rajan added.

His father, Dashrath Sharma told ANI that Rajan has been a curious kid since childhood and was fond of playing with electronic items. "To work on this e-bike, he lied to me and said that he has got an assignment from school to recycle a bike," said the father.

Sharma further stressed that his son was deterred to complete this project. "He got hurt so many times while welding but he continued. I did not have time to help him with the project because of my work. He has been on his own all throughout," he said.

Asserting that Rajan would be successful in all his future endeavours, the father said, "I am sure he can do a lot for the country if the government gives necessary support." (ANI)

