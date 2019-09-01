Chinmay Choudhury, taking to ANI in Jharsuguda on Sunday
Class VIII student from Jharsuguda to witness Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 15:16 IST

Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India], Sep 1 (ANI): Chinmay Choudhury, class VIII student of DAV school here was selected to watch the landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the surface of the moon along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"I have given the exam online. It consisted of 20 questions required to be completed in 10 minutes. The questions were pertaining to rocket, satellite, heavenly bodies etc," said Chinmay Choudhury.
Sixty students have been selected from all over the country who, after having won a space quiz, will get an opportunity to watch the landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the surface of the moon along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Chinmay along with the other 59 children will be watching the landing on September 7 at 01:55 am at Indian Space Research Centre headquarters in Bengaluru. (ANI)

