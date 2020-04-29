Class X, XII students should be promoted based on their internal assessment: Manish Sisodia

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): In the wake of the spread of coronavirus, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said the students of Class X and Class XII should be promoted on the basis of their performance in school examination and internal assessment.

The Deputy Chief Minister was also of the view that the curriculum for major examinations must be reduced by 30 per cent for the next year for the ease of students.

"CBSE exams should be cancelled. The students of Class X and XII should be promoted on the basis of internal examinations and assessment," Sisodia told media persons.

"The syllabus for next year should be curtailed by 30 per cent. Related exams like those of JEE should also be held on the basis of the curtailed syllabus," he added.

Sisodia on Tuesday had put forth these demands in front of Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' as well. He had also said that Delhi government wants the MHRD's assistance to get Doordarshan and AIR FM airtime for live broadcasting of classes by its teachers. (ANI)