Classes to resume in Jammu varsity from Wednesday

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Classes and admission process at University of Jammu will resume on Wednesday, a week after it was closed in wake of the abolition of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

"This is for the information of all concerned that classwork in University of Jammu shall resume from August 14, 2019," the varsity spokesperson Vinay Thusoo said in a statement.

The university administration said that the admission will commence as per the revised schedule from August 16 and the merit for the same will be displayed on Wednesday.

Counselling for admission to Master of Computer Applications (MCA) course in the Department of Computer Science and Information Technology will start from August 16, it said.

However, the examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate courses that are scheduled to be held on Wednesday will stand postponed as per an earlier notification.

The university will separately notify the examination schedules of various examinations.

The university was closed on August 5 when the government notified an order pertaining to repeal of Article 370, which gave special status to the state.

The government had also bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Restrictions were imposed after the announcement and were subsequently lifted earlier this week in Jammu region. (ANI)

